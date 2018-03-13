Police searching for suspect in Waterbury double shooting

Waterbury Police are searching for a suspect involved in a double shooting on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Police, the incident occurred at the intersection of Cherry Street and East Main Street.

Officials said the two men were shot in the legs and sustained "non-life threatening injuries."

Police described the suspect they're searching for as tall and thin, in his late thirties, and was last seen wearing a black and red jacket, a skull cap, and blue jeans.

According to Police, the suspect may have been driving a silver minivan.

Anyone with information should contact Waterbury Police at 203-574-6920.

