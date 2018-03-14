Cleanup continues after 3rd nor'easter in 2 weeks

Voluntown saw 2 feet of snow during Winter Storm Ferris. (WFSB)

The cleanup from Winter Storm Ferris continued on Wednesday, the day after the state saw its third nor'easter in less than two weeks.

The storm dumped more than 2 feet of snow in some spots, particularly in eastern Connecticut.

The Channel 3 Early Warning Weather Tracker spent the morning on both highways and local roads. Both looked clear in many cities and towns.

Roughly 3,000 customers were without power in all at the height of the storm. Fewer than 1,000 remained in the dark on Wednesday morning.

Eversource crews were out on Starkweather Road in the Moosup section of Plainfield.

In Voluntown, which received about 2 feet, the town's firehouse is open as a warming shelter.

Eversource said it has been working through the night and into Wednesday morning to restore power and clear off tree lines.

Many people told Channel 3 that they were prepared for the storm.

"I stock up only because I lived here all my life and I make sure I have batteries," said Nina Jalkanen, who lost power in Voluntown.

