Simsbury restaurant fire under investigation

A fire broke out at the Tan Wong Chinese Restaurant in Simsbury overnight.
SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) -

Investigators in Simsbury are trying to pinpoint the cause of a restaurant fire.

The fire broke out at the Tan Wong Chinese Restaurant on West Street overnight.

The state fire marshal took over the investigation by Wednesday morning.

No injuries were reported.

