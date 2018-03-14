Lawmakers to review highway tolls proposal

Connecticut lawmakers are scheduled on Wednesday to review a proposal for highway tolls.

The General Assembly said there is growing support for the concept.

Rep. Tony Guererra, a Democrat who chairs the Transportation Committee, said he hopes to get the bill passed this session.

It would allow the Department of Transportation commissioner to begin reviewing the steps needed to put electronic tolls back up in the state.

The bill would limit tolls to Interstates 91, 95 and 84.

Gov. Dannel Malloy proposed implementing the measure by 2023.

Wednesday's hearing is open to the public.

It's happening at 10:30 at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.

