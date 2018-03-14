Connecticut students to join thousands nationwide in gun violence walkout

Thousands of students from across the country, including many in Connecticut, said they plan to walk out of school on Wednesday as part of a national walkout to protest gun violence.

The movement comes a month after gunman Nikolas Cruz opened fire at the Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL. Seventeen people were killed.

Students said they will walk out of their classrooms at exactly 10 a.m. for 17 minutes, marking one minute for each victim of the school shooting.

"I wanted people to know that Stoneman Douglas will be the last school this happens to," said Julia Brighton, a Stoneman Douglas High School student. "We wanted to make a change, we want to be the generation that changes everything."

Dozens of schools across Connecticut are participating, including the Waterbury Career Academy High School, Bulkeley High School in Hartford, Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven, Cheshire High School, Farmington High School, Simsbury High School, Bacon Academy in Colchester and Platt High School in Meriden.

The notion caused some controversy at Southington High School a few weeks ago. Students there said their peers were divided on the topic.

The Connecticut Citizens Defense League provided a statement on the walkout.

"What has been lost so far in this debate is the fact that our 2nd Amendment, like all rights, have been fought for by many generations before ours," said Scott Wilson, CCDL president. "This right of ours ensures protection from tyranny abroad, and at home. Countless lives have also been saved by the lawful use of guns. Though often underreported, one does not have to look very far to see clear evidence of this fact."

