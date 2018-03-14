Aftermath of storm may feature a few snow squalls

Winter Storm Ferris may be gone, but it left the state with a chance for snow squalls on Wednesday.

Meteorologist Scot Haney said some of the squalls could produce an additional 1 to 2 inches of snow on top of whatever the nor'easter brought, particularly in northern Connecticut.

Track them with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.

"Sky conditions will vary from partly-sunny to overcast and there will be a stiff west-northwesterly wind that could gust to over 30 mph," Haney said. "It’ll be a chilly day with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s."

Thursday should feature a mix of clouds and sun. However, it'll remain windy with highs in the low-40s.

Colder air arrives for Friday.

"Temperatures will drop into the mid and upper 20s Thursday night and the mercury will struggle to reach 40 degrees Friday afternoon," Haney said.

The wind could also gust between 30 and 40 mph, leaving wind chill values in the teens and 20s.

Flurries or snow showers are also possible.

"Saturday, St. Patrick’s Day, is looking better," Haney said. "A ridge of high pressure will provide plenty of sunshine, but it will be breezy and seasonably chilly with highs in the middle 40s at best."

Parts of the state have a shot at 50 degrees on Sunday with mostly sunny skies.

After a 40 to 45 degree sunny day on Monday, another coastal storm could come close to the region on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"If it tracks far enough to the north, we could have another substantial snowfall," Haney said. "Currently, many guidance models are keeping the storm just to the south of New England, but that storm is still a week away and many things could change."

Read the complete technical discussion here.

