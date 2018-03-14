Snow squalls could bring accumulation to some towns

Winter Storm Ferris may be gone, but it left the state with some snow squalls on Wednesday afternoon.

Some of the squalls Wednesday evening could drop a quick coating to an inch or two on top of whatever the nor'easter brought, particularly in northern Connecticut.

"Snow squalls will greatly reduce the visibility in some locations and they could put down a slippery coating to an inch or two of snow," Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said.

Not every town will get one, but where squalls do develop, they could bring gusty winds and reduce visibility.

Snow showers will last into the evening but should dissipate after midnight.

"The sky will be clear to partly cloudy in the pre-dawn hours and temperatures will bottom out in the 20s to near 30 degrees with a brisk northwest wind," DePrest said.

Thursday should feature a mix of clouds and sun. However, it'll remain windy with highs in the low-40s.

Colder air arrives for Friday.

"Temperatures will drop into the mid and upper 20s Thursday night and the mercury will stay in the 30s across most of the state on Friday," DePrest said.

The wind could also gust between 30 and 40 mph, leaving wind chill values in the teens and 20s.

Flurries or snow showers are also possible.

"The luck of the Irish will be with us on Saturday, St. Patrick’s Day! The sky will be partly to mostly sunny and there will be a brisk westerly breeze in advance of a cold front," DePrest said.

Temperatures will be in the 40s.

Sunday will be sunny with temperatures closer to 40 degrees.

After a sunny day on Monday, all eyes are looking at a possible coastal storm Monday night into Tuesday.

"For now, we are forecasting a messy mix of snow, sleet, and rain for Monday night and Tuesday. We won’t get too specific at this point since many things could change between now and early next week," DePrest said.

