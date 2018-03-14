Group home workers announce strike, call for increased funding

Group home workers rallied outside the state capitol on Wednesday morning (WFSB)

On Wednesday, workers who care for people with disabilities rallied outside of the state capitol to announce a strike.

The strike includes 2,500 workers from group homes in 250 cities and towns across the state.

Workers are calling on legislators to provide proper funding for services that are provided through the Department of Developmental Services.

Speaker Joe Aresimowicz and Senate President Martin Looney joined the rally in support of increased funding.

