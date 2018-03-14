Serious crash closes Route 9 north in Chester - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Traffic Alert

Serious crash closes Route 9 north in Chester

Posted: Updated:
A two-car crash has closed part of Route 9 north in Chester (WFSB) A two-car crash has closed part of Route 9 north in Chester (WFSB)
(WFSB) (WFSB)
CHESTER, CT (WFSB) -

A serious crash closed part of Route 9 north in Chester on Wednesday, just after noon.

The two-car crash happened in the area of exit 6.

Connecticut State Police said LIFE STAR is responding to the scene and a serious injury has been reported.

Follow traffic updates here.

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.