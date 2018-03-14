Police: CT man drove 124 mph with drugs in car

Police say they've arrested a man who was clocked driving 124 mph on a Connecticut highway with drugs in his car.

State police say 22-year-old Matthew Milone tried to elude troopers on I-384 in Manchester.

His car was found backed into a snowbank on a side road in Bolton after motorists pointed troopers in the direction of the gray Acura.

Authorities say Milone was in possession of cocaine and a small quantity of marijuana.

He was arrested Monday on charges including drug possession, reckless driving and attempt to elude.

He was released after posting a $2,500 bond.

