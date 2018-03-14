School districts look to spring break to make up snow days

Some school districts are taking days away from spring vacation to make up snow days (WFSB)

Snow days and school cancellations are forcing some public schools in the northeastern part of the state to cut their spring vacation short.

Tolland’s school superintendent says it's not something they wanted to do, but really had no choice.

Now, there will be one less April vacation day for Tolland Public School students, and some parents are okay with it.

“I guess it's better than adding more days on to the year. I mean what are you going to do,” said parent Jeff Wetzler.

Tolland Public Schools has taken a total of 10 snow days this school year, but canceling school wasn't just because of snow.

“Sometimes it's not just snow but all kinds of things, wind, storm, electrical outages, debris in the roads, and others that can cause cancellation,” said Tolland Superintendent of Schools Walter Willett.

He says the board of education met twice in February to decide if this was the right choice since days were adding up.

The last day of Tolland Public Schools was supposed to be Friday June 8. Now students are set to get out on Friday, June 22.

“We would have been in the last week of June and if we didn't take April break and had a few more days prior to it and a couple days after it, we may have been in violation. So, the board did what it had to do in a tough situation,” Willett said.

That violation would be with the state of Connecticut. Schools have to follow state law, which requires schools to be in session for 180 days and the school year needs to wrap up by June 30.

If there are any more snow days or school cancellations, they'll continue to eliminate April vacation days.

“We've had a number of snow days this year and we are in the same predicament that a lot of other school districts are in in CT. It's been a tough season,” Willett said.

Tolland isn't the only district; other schools are also looking to do this, like Enfield.

School officials say they'll make the decision in the coming days.

Vernon schools says they have one more day before they dig into their April vacation.

Meanwhile, Windsor and Old Saybrook say they aren't using April vacation days.

