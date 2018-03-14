PD: Man under the influence of alcohol fired gunshot into air

A Southington man is facing charges after police said he fired a gun into the air while intoxicated.

Police arrested 49-year-old Reeton Jones on Tuesday.

Jones was reportedly under the influence of alcohol when he approached an unknown vehicle that was near his home with a handgun.

Police said he reportedly pointed the gun at the car and the man inside. The man apologized and drove away.

As the car was driving away, police said Jones fired a shot into the air.

Jones has a valid permit to carry a firearm.

He was charged with illegal discharge of a firearm, illegal possession of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol, second-degree breach of peace, and first-degree reckless endangerment.

He was released on a $10,000 bond and is expected to appear in court later this month.

