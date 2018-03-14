PD: Waterbury man illegally collected unemployment benefits while in prison

A Waterbury man is facing charges after reportedly collecting a unemployment illegally while in prison.

Officials said 35-year-old Donald Dyer reportedly collected almost $11,000 in unemployment compensation benefits while he was incarcerated at the state prison in New Haven.

According to the arrest warrant, Dyer and his former wife conspired to continue collecting his unemployment benefits after he went to prison and was unable to work.

A Department of Labor audit indicated that he illegally collected a total of $10,553.

Dyer was arrested and charged with first-degree larceny by defrauding a public community, conspiracy to commit first-degree larceny by defrauding a public community, and felony unemployment compensation fraud.

He is expected to appear in court next month.

