U.S.S. Minnesota sailors return home after 6-month deployment

After six months at sea, the USS Minnesota returned home on Wednesday (WFSB)

Wednesday’s brisk wind didn’t cause the tears for those standing on the pier at the sub base in Groton… They were tears of joy as the U.S.S Minnesota returned to its homeport.

The U.S.S. Minnesota has been gone, deployed for the past six months and the families couldn’t wait to be together.

The Compton family flew in from Grand Haven, Michigan to greet Taylor Compton. They all came -- Taylor’s fiancé, his dad and three sisters.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve seen Taylor. It’s kind of hard like not having my other brother around,” said his 11-year-old sister Rachel.

“It’s been a long six months so I’m just excited to see him again and have him home,” said his fiancé Carly Parker.

“What they sacrifice to all us to have the freedoms to do what we do, it’s the least we can do to be here. It’s not cold today,” said his dad Scott Compton.

Sailor Louis Williams came home to see and hold his newborn daughter, Lailani.

“Feels great! Feels really great,” he said.

Little Alexis Bechtold gave her dad Joseph the first hug.

“Oh man, it’s the world right now. Six long months not seeing my little girl,” he said.

Documenting the homecoming was an ex-submariner from Minnesota, Tom Wiesen.

“We’re trying to get the culture changes and the stories of the crews over time. So we’re kind of in the early stages of the history of the boat, so we’ll get interviews with family and crew members,” he said.

