Company announces it will create 1,000 new jobs in CT

The state has seen a lot of jobs leave, but there was some good news on Wednesday.

Infosys, a global IT company, is coming to Hartford with a plan to create 1,000 new jobs.

The facility the company plans to build in Hartford will be a training site, to train other companies.

The company's president says Hartford is a good fit and that they're also getting quite a bit of money in tax incentives.

"This is going to be a start of a journey in Connecticut for us. Where we are going to set up centers of excellence for insurance, for health care and for manufacturing. This is such a vibrant set of businesses in the state,” said Infosys President Ravi Kumar.

He said their IT company is expanding and part of that will happen in Connecticut.

Part of the attraction was the number of insurance companies in the region, and the ability to partner with them to train their workforce.

"They said they would establish four hubs, possibly a fifth. One of those hubs will be in Hartford,” Gov. Dannel Malloy said.

Infosys will be eligible for the governor's First Five program, which gives tax and economic incentives in exchange for jobs.

The company will get a total of $14 million, with the promise of 1,000 jobs.

"IT jobs are very much in demand and have a good multiplier effect so downstream they create a lot of new jobs, but just on a direct basis these new jobs will create new income,” said Catherine Smith, of the Department of Economic Development.

Infosys plans to put $20 million into their own facility. It is unclear where they will build in Hartford, but that date is expected to be by 2020.

