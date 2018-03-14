Snow squalls this evening, but dry and chilly the next few days!

THE ANNIVERSARY OF BLIZZARD EUGENE…

It was on this date, March 14th, just one year ago when Blizzard Eugene produced record snowfall in Connecticut. According to the National Weather Service, blizzard criteria were met in Waterbury between 8:40am Tuesday morning and 11:55am, then again between 1:30pm and 4:35pm. Blizzard criteria were not met in Windsor Locks, Danbury, Meriden, Willimantic, Bridgeport, New Haven, or New London.

For Windsor Locks, Eugene wasn’t blizzard, but it was a record breaking snowstorm! The grand total was 15.8”, which is the biggest MARCH snowstorm on record for the Greater Hartford Area. The previous record was 14.8” during the “Storm of the Century” in March of 1993, otherwise known as Blizzard Josh. Official records date back to 1905.

15.8” is also the greatest amount of snow that fell during any 1-day (calendar day) period in March. The previous record was 14.0” on March 19th in 1956.

Statewide, Blizzard Eugene produced 2” to 24” of snow and the wind gusted to 61 mph on New London Ledge.

WINTER STORM FERRIS RECAP…

Winter Storm Ferris was an incredible snowstorm, especially in Eastern Connecticut. We received reports of 24” in Lisbon, 23” in Voluntown, and 22” in Griswold! We’ve had numerous reports of 14” to 19” of snow in Eastern Connecticut. Portions of Western Connecticut received 10-12” of snow. Meanwhile, the I-91 corridor received less snow, generally 4-8”. Snowfall totals were much lighter in coastal sections of New Haven County, where Branford only received 3.5”. Winds have gusted to 30-40 mph and we had a gust to 54 mph on New London Ledge. However, there was a powerful gust to 81 mph on Cape Cod in East Falmouth!

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

Snow showers and snow squalls will move across the state this evening. Snow squalls will greatly reduce the visibility in some locations and they could put down a slippery coating to an inch or two of snow! They will also produce gusty winds. Other towns will go completely unscathed. It’ll be blustery and chilly this evening with temperatures in the 30s.

While snow showers will last well into the evening, they should go away after midnight. The sky will be clear to partly cloudy in the pre-dawn hours and temperatures will bottom out in the 20s to near 30 degrees with a brisk northwest wind.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY…

Sunshine will mix with some partial cloudiness tomorrow. A few isolated flurries or snow showers are possible in the afternoon, but most of the state will remain dry. Highs will be in the low to middle 40s and a northwest wind could gust to 30 mph or higher in some locations. Wind chill readings will be in the 20s and lower 30s.

Colder air will overspread the state Thursday night and Friday. Temperatures will drop into the mid and upper 20s Thursday night and the mercury will stay in the 30s across most of the state on Friday. Shoreline communities could see highs close to 40 degrees. A strong northwest wind will gust to 30-40 mph and wind chill temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. A few flurries and snow showers are also possible on Friday, but they should be few and far between.

THE WEEKEND…

The weekend is looking good, although it now appears Sunday won’t be as warm as we originally thought. The luck of the Irish will be with us on Saturday, St. Patrick’s Day! The sky will be partly to mostly sunny and there will be a brisk westerly breeze in advance of a cold front. Temperatures will rise well into the 40s.

The cold front will move through Connecticut during the late afternoon or early evening on Saturday. Temperatures will dip into the teens and 20s by Sunday morning. Sunday will feature sunshine, but a chilly northerly breeze. Highs will be closer to 40 degrees.

ANOTHER STORM NEXT WEEK…

The nice weather will carry over into early next week. Monday will be sunny, although some clouds may arrive toward evening. Early morning lows will be in the teens and low 20s. Afternoon highs will be in the 40s.

It now looks like a coastal storm will track closer to Southern New England Monday night and Tuesday. Many guidance models are converging on this scenario. For now, we are forecasting a messy mix of snow, sleet, and rain for Monday night and Tuesday. We won’t get too specific at this point since many things could change between now and early next week. The storm is still 6 days away, but we will keep you updated!

The storm should be gone by midweek. Wednesday is shaping up to be a chilly day with a gusty northwest wind and a few flurries and snow showers.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

WINTER STORM ELSA LAST WEEK…

The combination of heavy, wet snow and a gusty wind caused plenty of trouble in Connecticut when it comes to power outages. At one point, more than 160,000 customers were left in the dark Wednesday night and power may not be completely restored for several more days. Snowfall ranged from 3.6” in New London to 28” in Warren! For a list of snowfall totals in or near your town, check out the following link: http://www.wfsb.com/story/37682132/snowfall-totals-around-the-state

Winds gusted to over 40 mph in many parts of the state during the height of the storm and the temperature was near or above freezing when the heavy snow was falling. That’s why the snow clung to trees, branches, and power lines. The wet snow was very greasy and it made for treacherous driving conditions.

FEBRUARY RECAP…

The average temperature for February came in at 35.5 degrees, which makes this February the 5th warmest in 113 years of record keeping for the Greater Hartford Area! The warmest February on record for the Greater Hartford Area was in 1998 when the average temperature was 36.2 degrees. February 1954 is in 2nd place with an average temperature of 36.1. February 2012 is in 3rd place with an average temperature of 35.7. February 1925 is in 4th place with an average temperature of 35.6. Currently, February 1981 is in 5th place with an average temperature of 35.3 degrees.

We had plenty of precipitation in February. The grand total was 5.13” at Bradley International. This includes rain and the water equivalent of snow and ice. Normal precipitation for February is 2.89”. That means we had a surplus of 2.24”. Total snowfall for the month was 8.3”, which is 2.7” below normal.

