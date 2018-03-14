Newtown students rally on National School Walkout Day

Hundreds of Newtown students, some survivors of Sandy Hook, protested recent gun violence by participating in the school walkouts.

Hours later, they were standing should to shoulder, holding signs, and demanding change.

“I think it’s important to show the government that students have a voice, and we’ve had enough of these shootings, and we don’t want it to happen anymore. We need change,” said Tommy Murray of the Jr. Newtown Action Alliance.

Students protested outside the National Shooting Sports Foundation. Devastated by what happened in Parkland and their own memories from 2012.

“When Sandy Hook happened, I was in 6th grade. We sat in lock downs, scared for our lives,” said Jenny Wadhwa, a student protestor.

Emboldened by the Stoneman-Douglas students who spoke out, they believe young people can change America’s gun laws.

“I think anybody that wants to can step up and the more of us the better because we need to be heard,” said Charlotte Razzino, a student protestor.

But while most student messages could be read loud and clear, others felt Wednesday’s protests missed the mark.

“I just feel like that we already do have gun control and that mental health needs to be put into place,” said Paige Psichopaidas.

Paige, a Newtown freshman, disagrees with most of her friends about firearms legislation. Her dad is an NRA instructor and she believed more gun control is a bad idea, but she admits her views aren’t popular in town.

“A lot of my friends do have opposite opinions, so I feel like of course you’re sometimes going to get criticized. But most of my friends are nice and they do support my opinion and respect it,” Psichopaidas said.

Paige and her classmates agree that people should stand up for what they believe in and most of the protestors believe change is coming.

The young organizers said this is only the beginning. Many plan to attend the March for Our Lives later in the month in Washington, DC. They said this issue is too important to remain silent.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.