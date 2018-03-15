Toys R Us to close all stores, including those in CT

The store where a kid can be a kid will soon be no more.

Toys R Us announced that it will close or sell hundreds of its stores, marking the end of an era.

It's unclear when it will actually happen; however, employees who work in Connecticut stores told Channel 3 that the stores should stay open until April.

Toys R Us has 800 stores nationwide, 9 of which are in the state.

Its announcement to close all of them comes two months after it unveiled plans to close nearly 200 stores.

Now, about 33,000 jobs are at risk.

Toys R Us said it hasn't earned a full year profit in six years and lost $2.5 billion since then.

"There are a lot of concerns about retailers that are facing intense competition from Amazon and also WalMart and it's also a very difficult time for some of these specialty retailers," said Paul LaMonica, a contributor to CNN.

The closure will also affect toy makers like Lego in Enfield, Hasbro and Mattel.

Customers with gift cards are urged to use them as soon as possible.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.