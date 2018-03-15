Quiet weekend, but storm scenarios develop for next week

Text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app. (WFSB)

Some snow showers caused school delays in Litchfield County, but the day ended up turning mostly sunny.

Now all eyes are on the potential for a storm next week.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon provided an update on the Channel 3 Facebook page because the noon broadcast was preempted by the NCAA basketball tournament on CBS.

Beyond a chilly Friday and upcoming weekend, Channel 3 meteorologists are focused on what could be a fourth nor'easter in three weeks.

This weekend will feature mostly sunny skies, and temperatures in the high 30s and low 40s during the day.

The nice weather carries into Monday, where it will be cold in the morning and then reach middle 40s during the day.

Tuesday is the first day of spring, but it won't look like it later in the day.

"Snow or a wintry mix could arrive by evening, but the precipitation could hold off until Tuesday night," Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said.

The impact of the storm still remains uncertain.

DePrest said the European Model is forecasting a near miss with the storm and precipitation remaining to the south of New England.

The GFS is also forecasting a track to the south of New England, but it does spread precipitation northward into Southern New England.

“For now, we are forecasting snow or a wintry mix on Wednesday with highs mostly in the 30s. There is a chance for some lingering snow or snow showers on Thursday with highs 40-45,” DePrest said.

Read the latest technical discussion here.

For weather alerts on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.