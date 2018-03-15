Snow showers delay schools, create slick conditions in Litchfield County

Snow showers that parked themselves over Litchfield County overnight created slick driving conditions and delaying schools in Norfolk.

A winter weather advisory was in place for the county until 8 a.m., according to meteorologist Scot Haney.

Norfolk Emergency Management said because of the snow, buses for children ran 30 minutes late for those heading to Northwest Regional High School #7. For Botelle Elementary School, they were 45 minutes late.

"Unfortunately this snow just continues to beat the band," Haney said. "As much as 6 inches were reported there overnight."

Haney said the snow reduced visibility and put down an additional inch or two of accumulation.

"For the rest of the state, we're looking at partly to mostly cloudy skies," Haney said. "It's blustery and chilly [Thursday] morning with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s."

Beyond a chilly Friday and upcoming weekend, all eyes are focused on what could be a fourth nor'easter in three weeks.

"It now looks like a coastal storm will track closer to southern New England Monday night and Tuesday," Haney said. "For now, we are forecasting a messy mix of snow, sleet, and rain for Monday night and Tuesday."

Haney said many guidance models are converging on that scenario.

"We won’t get too specific at this point since many things could change between now and early next week," he said. "The storm is still five days away, but we will keep you updated!"

Read the latest technical discussion here.

For weather alerts on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.