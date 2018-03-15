CT Lawmakers vow to back students after walkouts

Students at Simsbury High School joined thousands cross the country in a walkout on Wednesday to protest gun violence. (WFSB)

A day after Connecticut students joined those around the country in walkouts to protest gun violence, some of the state's officials are making their own voices heard.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Gov. Dannel Malloy both spoke out against President Donald Trump's gun proposals.

Malloy is pushing back against Trump's suggestion of arming teachers.

Thursday, he said he plans to stand with education leaders and talk about school safety and strategies he thinks will work.

He said access to weapons needs to be limited and there needs to be more laws to protect people from gun violence.

Malloy's meeting is scheduled for Thursday afternoon in Hartford.

Blumenthal said he'll be in Connecticut to meet with students.

He also said he'll continue to fight for action in Washington.

The senator said he'll be thanking students for their leadership during the walkouts on Wednesday, when they joined thousands of others nationwide.

Blumenthal will be at the Hill Regional Career High School in New Haven at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

