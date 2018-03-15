Updated flu statistics expected to be released today

State health officials are expected to release on Thursday new numbers showing how many people have been affected by the flu this season.

Department of Public Health numbers from last week show that 112 people have died from the virus since the start of the season in late Aug. 2017.

It also said 2,273 patients were hospitalized.

Finally, 7,733 positive flu cases were confirmed.

The DPH said the statistics from the last couple of weeks indicate that the flu has peaked in the state; however, it's still considered to be "widespread."

