Man arrested for robbing two West Hartford businesses, including Gold Roc Diner

Phiron Noun Mann is accused of robbing two West Hartford businesses and throwing empty gas containers at passing drivers after he ran out of fuel. (West Hartford police)

A man is accused of robbing two West Hartford businesses and then throwing empty gas containers at drivers after he ran out of fuel.

According to police, 34-year-old Phiron Noun Mann of New Britain was arrested in the area of Birdseye Road in Farmington on Wednesday.

They said the first robbery was reported at a Dunkin' Donuts on New Britain Avenue just after 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

The suspect threatened customers and the cashier while demanding money from the register, police said. Eyewitnesses there said the suspect implied he had a gun. They were able to provide a description of both the suspect and his vehicle.

A partial license plate number was also given to police.

Just under five hours later, police reported that the Gold Roc Diner on Kane Street was robbed at gunpoint. That time, the suspect brandished a weapon.

The suspect left after taking money from the register.

Police said he matched the description of the person who robbed the Dunkin' Donuts just hours earlier.

By Wednesday morning, the suspect had run out of gas on Birdseye Road in Farmington.

Police said they received a 911 call about an unruly disabled motorist who was throwing gas containers that passing drivers.

Again, the description matched those from the robberies.

They identified the suspect as Mann and learned that he had outstanding warrants.

He was arrested, his vehicle was seized and police located a BB gun.

Mann was charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree threatening, carrying a dangerous weapon, weapon in a motor vehicle, fourth-degree larceny, sixth-degree larceny and failure to appear.

He's being held on bonds totalling $208,000.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.