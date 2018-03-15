PD: Farmington man found with 28 handguns, 29 rifles, drugs

A teacher in Arizona says the governor's claims on teachers pay in the state is just wrong.More >
An Oklahoma woman who married her biological daughter has pleaded guilty to incest.More >
The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection is investigating the state lottery for its handling of a series of scandals and the following disciplinary action taken against employees.More >
The sister of Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof was arrested on charges of bringing weapons and drugs to her South Carolina high school.More >
Following the death of one of its professors, the University of Connecticut has removed a doctor from her department head position after she reportedly lost touch with Dr. Pierluigi Bigazzi.More >
If you recently purchased a Snuggie or “As Seen On TV” products within the past 20 years, you might be owed a little money.More >
The nation's largest radio broadcasting company has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.More >
Toys R Us's management has told its employees that it will sell or close all of its U.S. stores.More >
Spending a year in space not only changes your outlook, it transforms your genes.More >
We've got some snow showers out there this morning in NW CT!More >
