Supplier in deadly North Haven overdose case arrested

A man accused of supplying the drugs that killed a mother of four children in North Haven was arrested by police on Wednesday.

Enrique Dellvalle-Perez, 31, of Naugatuck, was arrested on a number of charges.

North Haven police said they responded to a home on Oct. 2.

They found the 28-year-old mother's body. Her death was ruled an overdose caused by fentanyl.

Following what they described as a lengthy investigation by detectives, police said they identified Dellvalle-Perez as the supplier of the drugs.

He was arrested on Wednesday through a warrant.

Dellvalle-Perez was charged with sale of narcotics, possession of a controlled substance, reckless endangerment, engaging police in a pursuit and several motor-vehicle-related charges.

He posted a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on March 22.

