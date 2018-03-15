DEEP: Southbury pygmy goat killed by black bear

The state’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is reminding residents with livestock to protect their animals after a pygmy goat was attacked and killed by a bear.

It happened last Friday on Judd Road in Southbury.

A family says their pygmy goat was killed by the black bear on Friday.

DEEP ENCON police responded and shot at the bear twice, but it had fled the area.

Officials said there was no evidence that the bear was injured by the shots, and was later “seen running by power company working several streets away before going into adjacent wildlife refuge area.”

DEEP will be working to set a trap so it can move the bear to another area.

According to DEEP, the goat was inside a fence “however only the lower portion, approximately 6 inches off the ground, was electrified. A fence alone will not protect against bears. An electrified fence higher up will help to deter bears.”

“Those with livestock are reminded that bears do occasionally attack livestock, such as chickens, goats, etc. and damage beehives. Those with livestock are reminded to protect their livestock with electric fencing and move livestock into barns at night if possible,” DEEP said in a press release.

