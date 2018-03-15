Most common, unique items left behind in CT Ubers - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Most common, unique items left behind in CT Ubers

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -

Uber Connecticut has released information about the most frequent, and unique, items left behind in their cars.

The list comes right before St. Patrick’s Day weekend, where many people across the country will be piling into Ubers instead of getting behind the wheel after drinking.

Here’s a list of the 10 most frequently forgotten items in CT Ubers.

Most Unique (Outrageous) Items Forgotten in CT Ubers:

  • Gift card to Little Pub Restaurant
  • My fish
  • Kit Kat
  • Starbucks white chocolate mocha coffee
  • Green rattle
  • Bounce dryer sheets
  • Bag of receipts
  • Birth certificate
  • Diamond
  • Packaged sausage
  • Denim apron
  • Concert poster
  • Tiara
  • YMCA pass
  • Martial art purple belt
  • Drone
  • Green and black rollerblades (size 12)
  • Black yoga mat
  • Longboard
  • Guitar
  • Pack of chicken breasts
  • Darts
  • Pin shaped like an airplane
  • Black metal fidget spinner
  • Frozen pizza
  • Scooter
  • Shower caddy
  • Mop
  • Building blocks
  • Red asthma inhaler
  • Olive Garden leftovers
  • Black fitbit
  • 1 lb of deli cheese
  • Cigar case
  • NCAA football
  • Wedding band
  • Cat food
  • Fishing pole
  • Zebra print lunch box
  • Light blue personal planner with coupons for Wendy’s, Burger King

Most Common Days of the Week to Report Items as Lost in CT:

  • Sunday
  • Saturday

Most forgetful days in CT (days items were reported as lost):

  • January 1, 2018 - no surprises there!
  • October 29, 2017
  • January 21, 2018
  • July 23, 2017
  • April 30, 2017

