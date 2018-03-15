Most common, unique items left behind in CT Ubers

Uber Connecticut has released information about the most frequent, and unique, items left behind in their cars.

The list comes right before St. Patrick’s Day weekend, where many people across the country will be piling into Ubers instead of getting behind the wheel after drinking.

Here’s a list of the 10 most frequently forgotten items in CT Ubers.

Most Unique (Outrageous) Items Forgotten in CT Ubers:

Gift card to Little Pub Restaurant

My fish

Kit Kat

Starbucks white chocolate mocha coffee

Green rattle

Bounce dryer sheets

Bag of receipts

Birth certificate

Diamond

Packaged sausage

Denim apron

Concert poster

Tiara

YMCA pass

Martial art purple belt

Drone

Green and black rollerblades (size 12)

Black yoga mat

Longboard

Guitar

Pack of chicken breasts

Darts

Pin shaped like an airplane

Black metal fidget spinner

Frozen pizza

Scooter

Shower caddy

Mop

Building blocks

Red asthma inhaler

Olive Garden leftovers

Black fitbit

1 lb of deli cheese

Cigar case

NCAA football

Wedding band

Cat food

Fishing pole

Zebra print lunch box

Light blue personal planner with coupons for Wendy’s, Burger King

Most Common Days of the Week to Report Items as Lost in CT:

Sunday

Saturday

Most forgetful days in CT (days items were reported as lost):

January 1, 2018 - no surprises there!

October 29, 2017

January 21, 2018

July 23, 2017

April 30, 2017

