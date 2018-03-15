YMCA locker room voyeur faces more charges

A Naugatuck man that was arrested for allegedly recording men in a YMCA locker room in Southington is facing more of the same charges.

Police discovered more video to suggest his cameras were rolling at another YMCA locker room.

Leonidas Fernando Torres-Cabrera, 30, was arrested again on Tuesday for secretly recording men in a YMCA locker room.

“Charging him with six counts of voyeurism that occurred at the Waterbury YMCA two different dates, the latter part of January and early part of February,” said Waterbury Deputy Police Chief Frank Spagnolo.

Recordings were found after Torres-Cabrera was arrested last month in Southington after a cellphone was found in the YMCA men's locker room.

Southington police said Torres-Cabrera admitted to positioning a cellphone in a gym bag aimed at recording men drying off after a shower.

His YMCA membership was immediately revoked, he was charged, and released on $25,000 bond.

“It came to light and police attention here in Waterbury after he was arrested in Southington for a similar incident,” Spagnolo said.

Al Orciari says he's been a member at the greater Waterbury YMCA for about five years.

"Surprising and somewhat hard to accomplish I would think. You would have to be paying attention to see something like that. It's unfortunate but it happens,” he said.

Torres-Cabrera was released after posting $25,000 bond in Waterbury.

The executive director for the Waterbury YMCA said they are committed to providing a safe environment and will continue to make sure that their policies and procedures are followed, which includes checking the sex offender registry, regularly checking locker rooms, and screening people.

