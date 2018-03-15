Dry, but unseasonably cold through the last weekend of winter!

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

We’ll end the week on a breezy and chilly note, highs today will range from 35 to 40… flurries will be possible in the NW Hills.

The weekend forecast is on track: storm-free, with below average temps… breezy. While still breezy, highs Saturday should be near 40, a cold front moves through with little fanfare (some clouds, perhaps a flurry) later in the day. Because of this, Sunday will be a few degrees colder (highs in the mid/upper 30s). The wind will make it feel even chiller but it will be sunny!

Next week: Monday will be quiet and cool, lower 40s for highs. There is still (as we’re 5 to 6 days out) a lot of uncertainty to what may come from what will be a 4th nor’easter in less than 3 weeks. Timing looks to be from late Tuesday, through Wednesday, and perhaps into Thursday. At this point, the storm could either brush CT or produce a period of prolonged rain and snow, wind wind. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

TODAY…

Spring is less than a week away, but it is going to feel more like the middle of winter today. Highs will only be in the 30s and a northwest wind will gust to 30-40 mph. Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s throughout the day. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny and the risk of a flurry is very low.

Tonight will be clear and cold. Temperatures will drop back into the 20s and wind chill readings will be in the teens.

THE LAST WEEKEND OF WINTER!

A cold front will pass through Connecticut tomorrow afternoon, but will be moisture starved. Therefore, we are not expecting any precipitation on St. Patrick’s Day! The sky will be partly to mostly sunny and there will be a brisk westerly wind that will become northerly after the front moves through. Highs will be in the lower 40s.

Colder air will overspread the state from north to south Saturday night. In fact, the mercury is expected to dip into the teens and lower 20s by dawn Sunday!

Thanks to high pressure, Sunday will be bright and sunny. However, temperatures will remain well below normal. Highs will only be in the 30s to near 40 and there will be a brisk northwesterly breeze.

SPRING ARRIVES NEXT WEEK…

The nice weather will carry over into early next week. Monday will be mostly sunny and the wind will be lighter. Early morning lows will be in the range of 15-25. Afternoon highs will be in the low and middle 40s. Monday night will be clear and cold with lows in the upper teens and 20s.

Tuesday is the first day of spring! The vernal equinox will occur at 12:15 in the afternoon. It now looks like most of Tuesday will be dry. We can expect increasing cloudiness with highs 40-45. Snow or a wintry mix could arrive by evening, but the precipitation could hold off until Tuesday night.

The models are now diverging when it comes to the storm potential next week. The European Model is forecasting a near miss with the storm and precipitation remaining to the south of New England. The GFS is also forecasting a track to the south of New England, but it does spread precipitation northward into Southern New England. Therefore, the impact the storm will have on Connecticut next week is highly uncertain. For now, we are forecasting snow or a wintry mix on Wednesday with highs mostly in the 30s. There is a chance for some lingering snow or snow showers on Thursday with highs 40-45. While there will likely be a stiff north or northeasterly breeze Wednesday and Thursday, we are not anticipating strong or damaging winds at this point.

WINTER STORM FERRIS RECAP…

Winter Storm Ferris was an incredible snowstorm, especially in Eastern Connecticut. We received reports of 24” in Lisbon, 23” in Voluntown, and 22” in Griswold! We’ve had numerous reports of 14” to 19” of snow in Eastern Connecticut. Portions of Western Connecticut received 10-12” of snow. Meanwhile, the I-91 corridor received less snow, generally 4-8”. Snowfall totals were much lighter in coastal sections of New Haven County, where Branford only received 3.5”. Winds have gusted to 30-40 mph and we had a gust to 54 mph on New London Ledge. However, there was a powerful gust to 81 mph on Cape Cod in East Falmouth!

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

WINTER STORM ELSA LAST WEEK…

The combination of heavy, wet snow and a gusty wind caused plenty of trouble in Connecticut when it comes to power outages. At one point, more than 160,000 customers were left in the dark Wednesday night and power may not be completely restored for several more days. Snowfall ranged from 3.6” in New London to 28” in Warren! For a list of snowfall totals in or near your town, check out the following link: http://www.wfsb.com/story/37682132/snowfall-totals-around-the-state

Winds gusted to over 40 mph in many parts of the state during the height of the storm and the temperature was near or above freezing when the heavy snow was falling. That’s why the snow clung to trees, branches, and power lines. The wet snow was very greasy and it made for treacherous driving conditions.

FEBRUARY RECAP…

The average temperature for February came in at 35.5 degrees, which makes this February the 5th warmest in 113 years of record keeping for the Greater Hartford Area! The warmest February on record for the Greater Hartford Area was in 1998 when the average temperature was 36.2 degrees. February 1954 is in 2nd place with an average temperature of 36.1. February 2012 is in 3rd place with an average temperature of 35.7. February 1925 is in 4th place with an average temperature of 35.6. Currently, February 1981 is in 5th place with an average temperature of 35.3 degrees.

We had plenty of precipitation in February. The grand total was 5.13” at Bradley International. This includes rain and the water equivalent of snow and ice. Normal precipitation for February is 2.89”. That means we had a surplus of 2.24”. Total snowfall for the month was 8.3”, which is 2.7” below normal.

