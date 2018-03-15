Danbury mayor treated for medical episode at fundraising event

Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton during a previous recording of Face the State. (WFSB file)

Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton suffered a medical episode on Thursday night while attending a fundraising event.

Boughton, a GOP contender for governor, was at a candidate meet-and-greet in Avon when he collapsed.

Other Republican candidates were at the event, including fellow candidate and doctor Rep. Prasad Srinivasan, who administered CPR to Boughton.

A statement was sent out by Boughton's campaign staff saying, "Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton fell ill at an event in Avon this evening. He is currently resting comfortably at UCONN Health Center in Farmington."

Boughton underwent surgery to have a brain tumor removed last summer.

There is no word on what caused the medical episode.

No other details were immediately available.

