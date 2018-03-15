House Speaker seeking discipline or expulsion after Rep. Angel Arce fails to resign

A State Representative who promised to resign after his messages to a minor were exposed, is still an active member of the legislature.

Hartford’s Angel Arce appears to be dragging his feet on his resignation and the Speaker of the House is aggressively trying to get him out.

Many are upset because Arce is still collecting on his $36 thousand paycheck, even though he’s already been thrown off every committee he was on and stripped of his title of Assistant Majority Leader.

Arce has represented Hartford in the House for 5 years and was very active during Puerto Rico hurricane relief efforts.

“He’s done his service to his community, he’s given his best shot,” said Abraham Fattouh of Hartford.

Weeks ago, Arce’s reputation and career took a hit when the Hartford Courant revealed affection messages he allegedly sent to a 16-year-old.

“He should be doing better things for this state instead of texting a younger girl,” said Luis Romero of Hartford.

“For the dignity of the officer that he holds, I think it would be best for him to resign,” Fattouh said.

His constituents want his out and so do leaders.

Gov. Dannel Malloy, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, and House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz all urged Arce to resign and the state rep. made a promise to do so 8 days ago.

Arce even released a statement confirming his intentions.

“We shouldn’t be paying his salary at this point,” said Fattouh.

Aresimowicz has waited for the official resignation, but 8 days later, nothing has happened and now he’s fed up.

His office confirms to Eyewitness News that House counsel has been contacted to research options for possible discipline or expulsion.

Taxpayers want to see Arce out for the sake of his district and the state.

“As Connecticut residents, we should stand up and get him out of there,” Romero said.

Eyewitness News went to Arce’s apartment to speak with him, but the lights were off and there was no answer at his door.

While many are clamoring for Arce to leave, having him resign would be the easiest route because once elected, only the voters can fire him and they’ll need to wait until the next election.

