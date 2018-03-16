Firm that helped build collapsed bridge in FL built one in CT

The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection is investigating the state lottery for its handling of a series of scandals and the following disciplinary action taken against employees.More >
A Farmington man is facing charges after being found with a large number of narcotics and weapons.More >
A teacher in Arizona says the governor's claims on teachers pay in the state is just wrong.More >
Vanessa Trump, wife of Donald Trump Jr. has filed for divorce after nearly 13 years of marriage according to Page Six and TMZ.More >
An Oklahoma woman who married her biological daughter has pleaded guilty to incest.More >
Today is going to be a nice day, but a cold day. Temps will be in the 30s this afternoon, about 10-12 degrees colder than normal.More >
The video of a Connecticut woman's daughter and her rescue dog is going viral.More >
The Broward Sheriff's Office has released 27 minutes of footage from outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on the afternoon of the Valentine's Day massacre.More >
Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton suffered a medical episode on Thursday night while attending a fundraising event.More >
While snow showers that caused delays and poor visibility in Litchfield County on Thursday morning have ended, a storm for next week bears watching.More >
