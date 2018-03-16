Firm that helped build collapsed bridge in FL built one in CT

The Figg Group, a firm involved in constructing the collapsed bridge in FL, also helped build the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge in New Haven. (WFSB)

A newly installed pedestrian bridge collapse in Miami, FL on Thursday and left at least six people dead.

A firm involved with the project had a hand in one iconic bridge in Connecticut.

Search-and-rescue crews are using dogs, sensitive listening devices and drilling holes in some spots to insert fiber-optic cameras so they can see beneath the rubble.

They're looking for other potential victims.

The bridge was being built to connect the campus of Florida International University with the city of Sweetwater.

Investigators said they are looking into whether or not the accelerated construction method used to get the bridge in place quickly may have played a role.

"There will clearly be an investigation to find out exactly what happened and why this happened and we will hold anybody accountable if anybody's done anything wrong," said Gov. Rick Scott.

The partially constructed $14.2 million bridge had been assembled by the side of the highway and moved into place on Saturday.

One eyewitness was about to cross under the bridge when it fell onto the busy highway.

"I was sitting in front of it waiting for the light to change and I saw that it smashed a bunch of cars and there can't be anybody alive there," said Susie Bermudez, an eyewitness.

One of the firms involved in the project, the Figg Bridge Group, completed major projects in Connecticut. The firm has been accused of unsafe practices in the past.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation confirmed to Channel 3 that the Figg Bridge Group worked on the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge in New Haven.

Channel 3 also learned that in June 2012, the company came under fire after a 90 ton portion of a bridge under construction in Virginia fell apart while it was being assembled.

The Virginia Pilot reported that four workers were hurt and state regulators fined Figg $28,000 for safety violations. The regulators said it was pure luck that no one was killed.

The bridge being built in Florida was supposed to be built to make the area safer after a student was killed last year trying to cross a street.

