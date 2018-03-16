Man stabbed after trying to meet woman through dating site

A man who was trying to meet a woman through a dating website ended up getting stabbed in New London on Thursday.

According to police, the victim walked into a Dunkin' Donuts on Broad Street just before 11 p.m.

The victim reported to employees that he had been stabbed.

The man told police that he agreed to meet a woman he met through a dating site at a home in the area of Cleveland and Broad streets.

When he approached the door, however, a man hidden on the side of the home ran out and stabbed the victim three times.

The victim suffered superficial wounds to his leg and knee, police said.

The suspect demanded the victim's wallet. When the victim refused to hand it over, the suspect fled on foot.

The suspect was described as a skinny man in his early 20s. He wore a black sweatshirt, a red and black winter hat and black pants.

The victim was transported to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital, where he was treated and released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call New London police at 860-447-5269 extension 0.

