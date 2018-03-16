Car crash brings wires down on school bus in Morris

A crash brought wires down on Watertown Road in Morris. (WFSB)

A crash involving a car in Morris brought wires down onto a school bus with students onboard.

According to state police, it happened near 57 Watertown Rd. around 6:35 a.m. on Friday.

Troopers said less than a dozen students were on the bus at the time. None of them were hurt.

They said the car slammed into a pole and knocked it down.

The driver suffered minor injuries.

Troopers said the Eversource power company was en route to the scene.

There's no word on a cause.

