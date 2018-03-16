Garbage truck fire partially closes I-84 east in Hartford

A portion of Interstate 84 eastbound was closed in Hartford because of a garbage truck fire.
According to the Department of Transportation, the fire happened at exit 46, the Laurel Street exit.
There's no word on injuries or a cause.
As of 9:30 a.m., two lanes of traffic were flowing.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
