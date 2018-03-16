Garbage truck fire partially closes I-84 east in Hartford

A vehicle fire on I-84 east in Hartford snarled the morning commute. (DOT)

Firefighters responded to a garbage truck fire on I-84 in Hartford on Friday morning. (DOT)

A portion of Interstate 84 eastbound was closed in Hartford because of a garbage truck fire.

According to the Department of Transportation, the fire happened at exit 46, the Laurel Street exit.

There's no word on injuries or a cause.

As of 9:30 a.m., two lanes of traffic were flowing.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.