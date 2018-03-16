Man aims fake pistol at police during protective order violation

Duncan Kennedy violated a protective order in Ledyard and aimed an air soft pistol at a responding officer, according to police. (Ledyard police)

A man who violated a protective order by smashing a window and damaging a vehicle then aimed an air soft gun at arriving officers.

Duncan Kennedy, 32, of Ledyard, faces a number of charges following the incident on Wednesday.

Police said they responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a home in Ledyard just before 5 p.m.

Kennedy reportedly went to the property despite the protective order and released a parking brake on the victim's vehicle. The vehicle rolled down the driveway and struck another vehicle.

Kennedy then smashed a shed window with his hand, police said.

When officers arrived, Kennedy displayed what resembled a pistol. Police determined it was an air soft pistol with the orange tip removed.

Kennedy aimed the pistol at an officer, police said.

The suspect was eventually arrested and transported to the police station.

Kennedy was charged with breach of peace, third-degree criminal mischief, threatening, brandishing a facsimile firearm and violation of a protective order.

He was held at $50,000 cash bond.

He faced a judge in New London Superior Court on Thursday.

