Students walk out in East Hartford to protest gun violence

Students walked out of Two Rivers Middle School in East Hartford on Friday to protest gun violence. (WFSB)

Middle school students in East Hartford walked out of class on Friday to protest gun violence.

The students at Two Rivers Middle School walked out of class around 10:15 a.m.

They said it was in support of the students in Parkland, FL where 17 students and staff were gunned down by a shooter on Feb. 14.

The students in East Hartford join thousands of others across the country who walked out of class on Wednesday as part of a national school walkout event.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.