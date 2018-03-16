Retired UConn basketball coach Calhoun reacts to firing of Kevin Ollie

Hall of Fame and long-time University of Connecticut men’s basketball coach Jim Calhoun is weighing in on Kevin Ollie’s firing.

Last Saturday, UConn made its decision to fire Ollie for “just cause.”

“Kevin Ollie being let go is a difficult thing for me personally because Kevin always and has been one of my guys. I’ve always rooted for Kevin,” Calhoun said on Friday.

The two coaches go way back.

Ollie played under Calhoun at UConn in the 1990s.

Then, Ollie took over as the Huskies head coach after Calhoun retired, and quickly led the men to a national championship in 2014.

However, the last two years they missed the post season, and right now, there’s an NCAA investigation going on into alleged violations.

“I have great trust and hope in Susan Herbst, our president, and UConn. They’re going to do the right thing and the things that are best for UConn,” Calhoun said.

Less than a week after UConn said it was firing Ollie, there are still more questions than answers about what led to that decision, and what’s next for the program.

When asked if he’s going back to coaching, Calhoun said “now I’m going to do anything to help Connecticut. It’s a special place for me.”

He added “Well I just said to them, all the time, whatever you need me for I’ll do. It doesn’t mean everything but it just means that right now I’m in a position to try to help whether it be Susan or David Benedict or the people at UConn and that’s what I want to do.”

