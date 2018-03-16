Signs of spring in Colchester as Harry's Place opens for season

Harry's Place in Colchester opened up for the season on Friday (WFSB)

While it might not feel like it, but spring is just around the corner.

In Colchester on Friday there was a sign of spring that has people celebrating before the season gets here.

Harry’s Place is now open for business.

The Garrett family is back to making burgers at Harry’s Place, the iconic Colchester walk-up eatery.

John Caruso is the third generation to work there.

“It’s the first sign of spring, everyone kind of knows that warm weather’s coming around when we open,” Caruso said.

Regulars like Phil Pavone have been waiting for this day since last October. He’s been coming here for two and a half decades.

“It’s spring right now,” Pavone said. “This is old school. You know what I mean? You watch them make it, the place is nice and clean and friendly. It doesn’t get any better than that.”

The menu is pretty extensive, but it’s the burgers that keep everyone coming back to make this a tradition.

“Burgers and hot dogs pretty much. Those are definitely the best things on the menu,” Caruso said.

“We’ve been coming here for over 60 years and you can’t beat their cheeseburgers,” said Bob Torzsa, of Colchester.

Spring hasn’t caught up yet with Harrys. On Friday there were snow-covered outdoor benches, so regulars enjoyed burgers from the comfort of warm cars.

Harry’s Place is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., but those hours will be extended when the weather finally does catch up.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.