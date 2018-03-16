School district polls residents about when to make up snow days

School districts are using unique ways to figure out how to make up snow days (WFSB)

Superintendents across the state will tell you they hate making the call to cancel school, but student safety has to be their primary concern.

With so many snow days adding up this season, districts are coming up with unique ways to make them up.

The school year was supposed to end in Colchester on June 12. It’s now been pushed into the following week, and now, the district is taking away vacation days.

In Colchester, the school board decided to make Good Friday a school day, and they could take away from spring break.

“We’re polling staff members to see how many would not be able to make it for religious reasons. That is a religious holy day for many, many people,” said Superintendent of Schools Mary Conway.

The district is polling residents on Twitter to find out whether they’d prefer losing Good Friday, a day in April vacation, or the last week in June.

“No one wants to do that but we have a construction project at our middle school and we’re already going to be a week behind in the summer construction schedule,” Conway said.

The district could compromise opening the middle school next September if school gets pushed back even more in June, so they’re trying to avoid that route.

“We’re hoping that the first day of spring next Tuesday really means the first day of spring. However, looking in the forecast we’re kind of worried at the same time,” Conway said.

In Lebanon, the district has decided to take three days away from spring break to make up for 11 snow days.

