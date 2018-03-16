Downed tree knocks out power to hundreds in East Windsor

About 600 people were without power in East Windsor around 4 p.m. (East Windsor Police)

About 600 people are without power in East Windsor after a tree fell onto power lines.

The tree fell on Friday afternoon around 4 p.m. on North Main Street.

East Windsor police said the tree fell onto power lines, which are technically in Enfield.

North Main Street is closed at the intersection of Pleasant Street.

Police said residents and businesses on North Main Street, North Water Street, Bridge Street and Main Street are without power.

Check the Eversource outage map here.

Traffic lights at Bridge Street and North Water Street, North Main Street and Bridge Street, and I-91 SB exit 45 off ramp and Bridge Street are also out.

Drivers should expect delays in the area, and are asked to take alternative routes.

Police said traffic lights are anticipated to be out a minimum of two hours.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.