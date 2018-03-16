Power restored after downed tree takes down utility lines

About 600 people were without power in East Windsor around 4 p.m. (East Windsor Police)

About 600 people were without power in East Windsor after a tree fell onto power lines on Friday afternoon.

The tree fell on Friday around 4 p.m. on North Main Street.

East Windsor police said the tree fell onto power lines, which were technically in Enfield.

North Main Street was closed at the intersection of Pleasant Street.

Police said residents and businesses on North Main Street, North Water Street, Bridge Street and Main Street were without power, however as of 7:30 p.m. the power had been restored.

