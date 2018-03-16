Two teens seriously injured in Wallingford crash

A newly installed pedestrian bridge collapse in Miami, FL on Thursday and left at least six people dead.More >
A Farmington man is facing charges after being found with a large number of narcotics and weapons.More >
Hall of Fame and long-time University of Connecticut men’s basketball coach Jim Calhoun is weighing in on Kevin Ollie’s firing.More >
A man from Brooklyn is accused of hacking the cell phones and social media accounts of woman and girls and threatening to release their photos.More >
Police said the man became infatuated with the victim and tried to kidnap her, but she fought back.More >
The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection is investigating the state lottery for its handling of a series of scandals and the following disciplinary action taken against employees.More >
A teacher in Arizona says the governor's claims on teachers pay in the state is just wrong.More >
The pregnant wife of a man killed by a boulder that crashed through the window of their car near Los Angeles is pleading for information that leads to an arrest.More >
Thousands of baby pacifiers and teether toys are being recalled due to concerns due to concerns about a choking hazard.More >
Today is going to be a nice day, but a cold day. Temps will be in the 30s this afternoon, about 10-12 degrees colder than normal.More >
