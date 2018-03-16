Two teens seriously injured in Wallingford crash

Two teenagers were seriously injured in a crash in Wallingford on Friday afternoon (WFSB)

Two Wallingford students were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after the car they were in crashed into a tree.

The crash happened on Highland Avenue, just north of Route 68, around 3 p.m.

Police said the two male teens, ages 16 and 15, are both students at Sheehan High School.

They were both taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

Highland Avenue between Route 68 and Buttonwood Circle is closed.

