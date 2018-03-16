A cold/breezy last weekend of winter, then a storm to kick off spring?

FRIDAY RECAP…

As expected, we’re ending the week with below average temperatures as they only reached the upper 30s and lower 40s (normal high is 48) under a mix of sun and clouds. While most of the state has been dry, a few flurries worked through western CT earlier in the day. The wind was up, gusting at times over 40 mph… making it feel even colder, with wind chill values in the teens and 20s!

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

The evening will feature temperatures slowly dropping through the 30s as any lingering cloud cover erodes. Overnight, they’ll bottom out in the lower to mid-20s. It will still be breezy, making it feel even colder.

THE LAST WEEKEND OF WINTER…

The weekend will feature a continuation of unseasonably cold weather and a breeze that will make it feel even chiller. For Saturday, St. Patrick’s Day, expect a partly to mostly sunny sky. A cold front will pass through Connecticut during the afternoon, but will do so with little fanfare. Meaning, we expect primarily dry weather with only some clouds to accompany it as it pushes through the region (there is just a slight chance for an isolated snow shower or some flurries). Also, there will be a brisk westerly wind that will become northerly with the passage of the front. Highs will be in the lower 40s.

Behind the front, Sunday will be even colder. We’ll start the day with temperatures in the teens and low 20s -- the stage is being set for the coldest temperatures so far this month! Thanks to high pressure, Sunday will be bright and sunny. However, temperatures will be a few degrees colder than Saturday, only peaking in the mid to upper 30s. A brisk northwesterly breeze will make it feel even colder.

SPRING ARRIVES NEXT WEEK…

Monday will feature a lot of sunshine and a calmer wind. High temperatures will be in the lower 40s.

Tuesday marks the official beginning of astronomical spring with the vernal equinox occurring at 12:15 in the afternoon. Most of Tuesday will be dry, but clouds will be on the increase as a storm develops to our south. Highs will be between 40 and 45.

With regard to unsettled, wet and wintry weather next week, there is still a lot of uncertainty to how a 4th nor’easter in a 3-week period will develop; furthermore, what, if any, impact it will have on Connecticut. In fact, it appears that multiple low-pressure centers may develop along the Delmarva peninsula and head northeast, it’s all about how close they come to Connecticut.

A couple of models are either brushing Southern New England with a storm, or have it entirely missing us. However, the GFS still brings snow and/or a mix to the state for a prolonged period of time.

Given we’re still 5 to 6 days out, for now, we are forecasting the chance for snow or a wintry mix from late Tuesday, through Wednesday and even into early Thursday.

WINTER STORM FERRIS RECAP…

Winter Storm Ferris was an incredible snowstorm, especially in Eastern Connecticut. We received reports of 24” in Lisbon, 23” in Voluntown, and 22” in Griswold! Additionally, we’ve had numerous reports of 14” to 19” of snow in Eastern Connecticut. Portions of Western Connecticut received 10-12” of snow. Meanwhile, the I-91 corridor received less snow, generally 4-8”. Snowfall totals were much lighter in coastal sections of New Haven County, where Branford only received 3.5”. The wind gusted 30 to 40 mph and we had a gust to 54 mph on New London Ledge. However, it was worse to east where there was a powerful gust to 81 mph on Cape Cod in East Falmouth!

WINTER STORM ELSA RECAP…

The combination of heavy, wet snow and a gusty wind caused plenty of trouble in Connecticut when it came to power outages. At one point, more than 160,000 customers were left in the dark. Snowfall ranged from 3.6” in New London to 28” in Warren! For a list of snowfall totals in or near your town, check out the following link: http://www.wfsb.com/story/37682132/snowfall-totals-around-the-state

The wind gusted to over 40 mph in many parts of the state during the height of the storm and the temperature was near or above freezing when the heavy snow was falling. That’s why the snow clung to trees, branches, and power lines. The wet snow was very greasy and it made for treacherous driving conditions.

FEBRUARY RECAP…

The average temperature for February came in at 35.5 degrees, which makes this February the 5th warmest in 113 years of record keeping for the Greater Hartford Area! The warmest February on record for the Greater Hartford Area was in 1998 when the average temperature was 36.2 degrees. February 1954 is in 2nd place with an average temperature of 36.1. February 2012 is in 3rd place with an average temperature of 35.7. February 1925 is in 4th place with an average temperature of 35.6. Currently, February 1981 is in 5th place with an average temperature of 35.3 degrees.

We had plenty of precipitation in February. The grand total was 5.13” at Bradley International. This includes rain and the water equivalent of snow and ice. Normal precipitation for February is 2.89”. That means we had a surplus of 2.24”. Total snowfall for the month was 8.3”, which is 2.7” below normal.

