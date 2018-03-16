Quiet & cold Monday, then watching potential storms next week

COLD AGAIN TONIGHT

Similar to last night, we will have true winter cold tonight. Lighter wind, a mainly clear sky and bone dry air will combine to allow temperatures to take a free-fall. This morning, lows were around 20 in Hartford, but 10 in Falls Village, 11 in Staffordville and Colebrook, and 12 in Union. One saving grace for us: we’re not 150 miles north, where this morning, lows were as cold as -16 in Berlin, NH and -23 in Whitefield, NH.

We will likely experience similar “Connecticut style” cold tomorrow morning, with lows in the teens and lower 20s above zero. Make sure your kids are prepared for winter cold at the bus stop tomorrow.

SPRING ARRIVES NEXT WEEK

Sunny & calm Monday

Monday will be bright and chilly. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s in inland sections and lower 40s along the shore. A cell of high pressure will move overhead, and then to the east of the region today and will be the dominating factor in the weather, thus promising the quieter spell.

Eyeing coastal storms Tuesday - Wednesday

Mainly dry Tuesday

Tuesday marks the official beginning of “astronomical” spring with the vernal equinox occurring at 12:15 in the afternoon. This notable passage will not mean much related to actual weather we will experience; in fact, we will be monitoring a couple of waves of low pressure offshore that may, in some fashion, impact Connecticut with wintry weather.

We think most of Tuesday will be spared. The day will generally be dry, but clouds will be on the increase as a storm develops to our south. Highs will be between 40 and 45. By evening, a few model runs are forecasting a light wintry mix along the shore, while others are holding the dry air firmly in place. Our forecast “splits the difference,” by saying that a few showers of snow or wintry mix are possible, mainly after dinner time.

Storm closest Wednesday

We have a better opportunity for wintry weather Wednesday. As one area of low pressure skips by to our south, another will follow closely behind and strengthen as it moves over the ocean waters. Some models are saying that the upper level wind pattern will steer the storm close enough to southern New England to support steady wintry precipitation Wednesday. As it looks now, the storm will be far enough out to sea that we would be “grazed” by its edges, which would suggest lighter accumulations. And, the GFS is still forecasting a near complete miss for Connecticut. Nonetheless, I would plan on there possibly being a minor “headache of a wintry sort” Wednesday.

Storm exits by Thursday

The storm, however close it gets Wednesday, will be moving northeast Thursday. It will create breezy conditions, but enough dry air will come with the wind that we will see sun coming through the clouds. The air will be chilly, with highs in the 40s.

Of course, the usual disclaimer applies now: keep abreast of the forecast. Great uncertainty still exists and a much greater impact on New England is still possible.

Bright & dry Friday & Saturday

We will have cool and fair weather starting Friday. High pressure will build back into the region, promising partly sunny skies and seasonally cool temperatures with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s.

Snow/mix possible, starting Saturday night, lasting through Sunday

Snow or a wintry mix is possible Saturday night and into next Sunday. The longer-range output suggests a storm over the Ohio Valley will move into southern New England late Saturday evening. Some of the guidance suggests that it will pull enough cold air down from the north to promise snow and/or an icy mix might be the more likely precipitation mode. The storm track appears close enough that accumulations of snow and mixed precipitation are possible.

Meteorologists Mike Cameron

WINTER STORM FERRIS RECAP

Winter Storm Ferris was an incredible snowstorm, especially in Eastern Connecticut. We received reports of 24” in Lisbon, 23” in Voluntown, and 22” in Griswold! Additionally, we’ve had numerous reports of 14” to 19” of snow in Eastern Connecticut. Portions of Western Connecticut received 10-12” of snow. Meanwhile, the I-91 corridor received less snow, generally 4-8”. Snowfall totals were much lighter in coastal sections of New Haven County, where Branford only received 3.5”. The wind gusted 30 to 40 mph and we had a gust to 54 mph on New London Ledge. However, it was worse to east where there was a powerful gust to 81 mph on Cape Cod in East Falmouth!

WINTER STORM ELSA RECAP

The combination of heavy, wet snow and a gusty wind caused plenty of trouble in Connecticut when it came to power outages. At one point, more than 160,000 customers were left in the dark. Snowfall ranged from 3.6” in New London to 28” in Warren! For a list of snowfall totals in or near your town, check out the following link: http://www.wfsb.com/story/37682132/snowfall-totals-around-the-state

The wind gusted to over 40 mph in many parts of the state during the height of the storm and the temperature was near or above freezing when the heavy snow was falling. That’s why the snow clung to trees, branches, and power lines. The wet snow was very greasy and it made for treacherous driving conditions.

FEBRUARY RECAP

The average temperature for February came in at 35.5 degrees, which makes this February the 5th warmest in 113 years of record keeping for the Greater Hartford Area! The warmest February on record for the Greater Hartford Area was in 1998 when the average temperature was 36.2 degrees. February 1954 is in 2nd place with an average temperature of 36.1. February 2012 is in 3rd place with an average temperature of 35.7. February 1925 is in 4th place with an average temperature of 35.6. Currently, February 1981 is in 5th place with an average temperature of 35.3 degrees.

We had plenty of precipitation in February. The grand total was 5.13” at Bradley International. This includes rain and the water equivalent of snow and ice. Normal precipitation for February is 2.89”. That means we had a surplus of 2.24”. Total snowfall for the month was 8.3”, which is 2.7” below normal.

