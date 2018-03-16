Quiet & cold today, then watching potential storms next week

COOL & BRIGHT TODAY

Today will be slightly colder than yesterday. Thanks to high pressure, Sunday will be bright and sunny. Despite this sunshine, temperatures will be, in some towns, several degrees colder than Saturday, only peaking in the mid to upper 30s in the colder spots and lower 40s elsewhere. A brisk northwesterly breeze will make it feel even colder.

SPRING ARRIVES NEXT WEEK

Sunny & calm Monday

Monday will feature a lot of sunshine and a calmer wind. High temperatures will be in the lower 40s. A cell of high pressure will move overhead, and then to the east of the region today and will be the dominating factor in the weather, thus promising the quieter spell.

Eyeing coastal storms Tuesday - Wednesday

Tuesday marks the official beginning of “astronomical” spring with the vernal equinox occurring at 12:15 in the afternoon. Most of Tuesday will be dry, but clouds will be on the increase as a storm develops to our south. Highs will be between 40 and 45.

On Tuesday evening, one of a few storms will move to the south or New England. The models are suggesting now that this storm, although the weaker of them, may be the closest and, therefore, the most influential. Right now, the models suggest cloudy skies will be one result. A few models also are forecasting the northern-most fringe of the storm may pass across the state and potentially give the southern part of the state a light period of snow or an icy mix.

The latest suite of models then forecast a second low pressure will form in the same general area as the first, but be pushed a little farther south. If this scenario would turn out true, the entire shield of precipitation associated with it would slip to the south of New England later Wednesday and early Thursday. We likely would have a period of cloudiness as the high-altitude clouds associated with the storm pass by.

Of course, the usual disclaimer applies now: keep abreast of the forecast. Great uncertainty still exists and a much greater impact on New England is still possible.

Bright & dry Friday & Saturday

We will have cool and fair weather starting Friday. High pressure will build back into the region, promising partly sunny skies and seasonally cool temperatures with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s.

Snow/mix possible, starting Saturday night

Snow or a wintry mix is possible Saturday night and into next Sunday. The longer-range output suggests a storm over the Ohio Valley will move into southern New England late Saturday evening. Some of the guidance suggests that it will pull enough cold air down from the north to promise snow and/or an icy mix might be the more likely precipitation mode.

Meteorologists Mike Cameron

WINTER STORM FERRIS RECAP

Winter Storm Ferris was an incredible snowstorm, especially in Eastern Connecticut. We received reports of 24” in Lisbon, 23” in Voluntown, and 22” in Griswold! Additionally, we’ve had numerous reports of 14” to 19” of snow in Eastern Connecticut. Portions of Western Connecticut received 10-12” of snow. Meanwhile, the I-91 corridor received less snow, generally 4-8”. Snowfall totals were much lighter in coastal sections of New Haven County, where Branford only received 3.5”. The wind gusted 30 to 40 mph and we had a gust to 54 mph on New London Ledge. However, it was worse to east where there was a powerful gust to 81 mph on Cape Cod in East Falmouth!

WINTER STORM ELSA RECAP

The combination of heavy, wet snow and a gusty wind caused plenty of trouble in Connecticut when it came to power outages. At one point, more than 160,000 customers were left in the dark. Snowfall ranged from 3.6” in New London to 28” in Warren! For a list of snowfall totals in or near your town, check out the following link: http://www.wfsb.com/story/37682132/snowfall-totals-around-the-state

The wind gusted to over 40 mph in many parts of the state during the height of the storm and the temperature was near or above freezing when the heavy snow was falling. That’s why the snow clung to trees, branches, and power lines. The wet snow was very greasy and it made for treacherous driving conditions.

FEBRUARY RECAP

The average temperature for February came in at 35.5 degrees, which makes this February the 5th warmest in 113 years of record keeping for the Greater Hartford Area! The warmest February on record for the Greater Hartford Area was in 1998 when the average temperature was 36.2 degrees. February 1954 is in 2nd place with an average temperature of 36.1. February 2012 is in 3rd place with an average temperature of 35.7. February 1925 is in 4th place with an average temperature of 35.6. Currently, February 1981 is in 5th place with an average temperature of 35.3 degrees.

We had plenty of precipitation in February. The grand total was 5.13” at Bradley International. This includes rain and the water equivalent of snow and ice. Normal precipitation for February is 2.89”. That means we had a surplus of 2.24”. Total snowfall for the month was 8.3”, which is 2.7” below normal.

