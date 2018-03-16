Revised bill allowing casino bidding process clears panel

Connecticut lawmakers are pushing ahead with legislation that could potentially lead to a fourth casino.

The General Assembly's Public Safety Committee voted 22-3 on Friday in favor of a revamped bill that would allow casino developers to submit proposals to build a casino, possibly in Bridgeport.

Unlike the original version, this retooled bill does not strip last year's legislative approval of a new tribal casino in East Windsor, which is being developed by the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes to compete with MGM Resorts's new casino in Springfield, Massachusetts. The project still needs federal approval.

The tribes own two casinos in southeastern Connecticut.

The amended legislation, which awaits further action in the House of Representatives, was part of a compromise allowing the possibility of a Bridgeport casino to remain alive.

“We continue to believe strongly that the proposal we have developed for a world-class resort casino in Bridgeport, and the thousands of jobs and millions in revenue it would bring to the city, the region and the state is in Connecticut’s best interest. Our plan has earned the support of Mayors, small business owners, chambers of commerce, labor unions, council members, community leaders, people seeking good-paying jobs and their elected officials. Those voices absolutely deserve to be heard by allowing a full discussion and public vote on a competitive process plan. It is the best way for the state to compare proposals on a level playing field, side-by-side, to get the best deal for Connecticut. MGM will continue to advocate actively for a fair and full opportunity to compete for Connecticut’s commercial gaming license," said Uri Clinton, Senior Vice President, Legal Counsel, MGM Resorts International.

