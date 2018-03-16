Hundreds in Windsor Locks without power from pole down

A screenshot of the Eversource outage map highlighting the Windsor Locks outages. (Eversource)

Hundreds of customers in Windsor Locks are without power on Friday evening as crews respond to a fallen tree with power lines down.

According to Eversource, 833 customers are without power as of 9:15 p.m. on Friday evening.

The Windsor Locks Fire Department said the cause of the outage is because of a tree the fell and tore down wires on South Center Street, between Montemerlo Avenue to Garry Road.

The Fire Department is urging residents to avoid the area as a transformer came down and is on fire in the street.

South Center St from Montemerlo Ave to Garry Rd is closed due to a tree and wires across the road. There is also a transformer on the ground on fire. STAY CLEAR OF THE AREA — Windsor Locks FD (@WLFD) March 17, 2018

Crews are working to restore power and reopen the road.

This story is developing. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.