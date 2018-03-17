East Haven PD identifies victim in fatal domestic stabbing

East Haven Police said they're investigating a fatal domestic-related stabbing that occurred on Saturday morning.

Police said they responded to a call at 32 Old Foxon Road around 1 a.m. and found a male victim who had suffered a stab wound.

The victim, Glenton Whyte, 27 from New Haven, was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he died of injuries related to the stabbing.

According to Police, a woman who was on scene and involved in the incident was not arrested.

Police determined the cause of the stabbing was out of self-defense following a fight in the kitchen.

Whyte was arrested by New Haven Police on February 3 for criminal mischief and breach of peace. He was scheduled to appear in court on April 3.

The identity of the woman has not been released.

