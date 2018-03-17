East Haven Police investigating domestic fatal stabbing

East Haven Police said they're investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred on Saturday morning.

Police said they responded to a domestic-related call at 32 Old Foxon Road around 1 a.m. and found a male victim who had suffered a stab wound.

The victim was transported to Yale New Haven hospital where he died of injuries related to the stabbing.

According to Police, a woman who was on scene and involved in the incident was not arrested.

